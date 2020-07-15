Driving skills exams to resume at BMV

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will begin appointments for driving skills exams July 16 in select communities, according to a Wednesday release.

“The BMV typically has driving skills exams scheduled three weeks in advance. As a result, more than 4,000 Hoosiers had an exam canceled and were therefore given priority to get their exam completed before the schedule is opened to the public,” BMV Commissioner Peter Lacy said. “The number of canceled exams varied by branch, which is why we will open appointments in phases.”

The department said it began rescheduling the exams in late June for those with a previous appointment canceled due to COVID-19. When these exams are rescheduled, BMV will open appointments across the state corresponding to branch time slot availability.

BMV said the first appointments will be available as early as July 16, and all branches will be offering appointments by July 24.

Appointment information and expectations can be viewed on the BMV website, found here.

Appointments are required for the exams and must be scheduled a minimum of 48 hours and maximum of 3 weeks in advance. BMV said the scheduler will be updated as additional branches complete their backlog.

More from BMV:

Customers and drive examiners must follow specific health and safety requirements during the driving skills exam. Some of these requirements include answering health screening questions, having at least two windows in the car opened slightly, and wearing a mask. More detailed requirements and a short informational video are available on the BMV website, linked above.

Hoosiers who are unable to comply with the requirements will be required to reschedule their exam.

BMV branches will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines which means a limited number of people are permitted in a branch at one time. Individuals who have an appointment must check-in with a branch associate at the branch entrance and should not wait in line. The BMV does expect appointments to fill quickly and will continue to add appointments to the scheduler. As a final reminder, customer-facing BMV team members are required to wear masks and customers visiting a branch are encouraged to do the same. Face coverings will be required for customers wherever local mandates are in place. You can read a full list of modifications, closures, and available services on this page: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4363.htm