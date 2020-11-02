Drugs, handguns seized in Clinton County traffic stop

(Left to Right) Otis Hicks, Heidi Foster, Jenny Miller and Stephen Sellers (photos provided by Clinton County Sheriff’s Office)

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of four people Monday after a Halloween traffic stop.

Police said deputies made a traffic stop for two moving violations on I-65.

During the investigation, sheriff’s deputies searched the vehicle and found heroin, multiple syringes, marijuana and other paraphernalia.

Police said three handguns were also found.

All four vehicle occupants were arrested and booked into the Clinton County Jail and face formal charges are pending from the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

Otis Hicks, 32, of Bloomington, faces a charge of possessing a handgun without a license by a felon.

Heidi Foster, 31, of Bloomington, faces charges including possession of a narcotic drug, possession handgun without a license, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.

Jenny Miller, 29, of Springville, faces a charge of possession of a syringe.

Stephen Sellers, 31, of Indianapolis, faces a charge of possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of marijuana.