Drybar opens second location in Bottleworks District

INDIANAPOLIS — Drybar, a dry style hair salon, announced that they will be opening a new location at the Bottleworks District in Indianapolis at 7 a.m. on October 29.

This will be the second Drybar location in Indianapolis, with the first being located at The Shops at River Crossing. Both locations are owned by Sasha Higgins.

“We wanted to be downtown from the beginning, but location was key,” Higgins said in a press release. “I toured the Bottleworks District during its early development, and it was clear that this location was going to be special and worth the wait. We’re so excited to bring the Drybar blowout experience to downtowners and visitors alike, while also giving them the chance to enjoy such a cool destination!”

The new location will be open on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m on Sundays. People can make appointments online, through the Drybar app or by phone at (463) 426-5100. Walk-ins are also welcome.

“Our new location will offer all of Drybar’s signature services and products, but it will also have its own unique look and feel. We believe it fits in well with its lavish, historic surroundings, and we can’t wait for people to come experience it,” Higgins said.