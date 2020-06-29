Duke Energy customers can expect higher bills in the near future

INDIANAPOLIS — Duke Energy customers will see a rate increase.

However, it is 60% lower than requested.

The utility company asked for a $23 increase to pay for improvements in infrastructure, technology and clean energy efforts.

Duke said it’s added 100,000 customers since its last rate increase.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission did not approve the $362 million increase that Duke wanted. Instead, the commission granted a $146 million increase.

Duke said the increase would take about a month to go into effect and would be phased in over two years. It’s not immediately clear how much utility bills will increase as a result.

The move was not related to the coronavirus pandemic, unlike other actions taken by the IURC Monday.