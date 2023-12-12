INDIANAPOLIS — Duke quarterback Riley Leonard has found a new home.

In a post to X — formerly known as Twitter — the 21-year-old announced he is transferring to Notre Dame. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Leonard will be eligible to play for the Fighting Irish next year. Thamel’s report also indicates Leonard has just one season of collegiate eligibility remaining.

In seven games under Leonard’s direction in 2023, the Blue Devils went 4-3, including a win over then-No. 9 Clemson in September. Leonard finished the season with 1,102 passing yards, 352 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. Leonard threw three interceptions this year.

Leonard’s best season as a Blue Devil was 2022. He guided the Blue Devils to a 9-4 overall record, including a 30-13 win over UCF in the Military Bowl. He finished that season 231-of-363 for 2,794 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 636 yards and 11 TDs in 2021.

Leonard has been heralded as Notre Dame’s replacement for Sam Hartman, who moved to South Bend with just one season of eligibility left in 2023. Hartman spent the first five seasons of his career at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Hartman threw for 2,689 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He also rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns.

Hartman guided the Irish to a 9-3 overall record this year. He is eligible to play in Notre Dame’s bowl game on Dec. 29. According to a report from WANE, however, Hartman opted out of the Irish’s matchup with the Oregon State Beavers in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.