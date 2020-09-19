Dumped dog left with heartbreaking note blaming coronavirus

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A dog was abandoned after its owner says he lost his house and job from COVID-19.

Roadie was found tied to a tree. She had a plastic bottle attached to her collar with a note explaining she needs a good home and lots of love.

She’s safe, and reminding us there are several places you can take a pet if you can’t keep them. There are animal care services, the Humane Society and local shelters throughout the state.

“My heart certainly goes out to that individual,” Michael Delp, Director of the Johnson County Animal Control said. “However, to release a dog out in the middle of nowhere that’s just not the way to go about it. There’s all kinds of things that could happen to this animal. Struck by a vehicle or attacked by other animals.”

Roadie is at the Johnson County Animal Shelter. She will be up for adoption after the standard three-day stray hold.