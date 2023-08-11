MUNCIE, Ind. — A dust explosion at a Muncie business left one woman critically injured Friday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Muncie Fire Department were called around 1:45 p.m. to All Steel Carports located at 2200 N. Granville Avenue in response to reports of an explosion.

The explosion appears to have been accidental, according to MFD. The woman was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment and no other updates on her condition have been provided.

The exact cause of the explosion remains under investigation.