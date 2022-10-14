INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of e-bikes are being recalled because the battery can ignite, explode or spark.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves around 22,000 Ancheer e-bikes. The bikes were sold online from January 2016 through June 2022 for between $280 and $930.

The recall was initiated after Ancheer received six reports of incidents involving fire, explosions, or sparks. This includes four reports of burn injuries.

The recalled bikes have model number AM001907 on the e-bike packaging and in the instruction manual. However, it cannot be found on the bike itself.

A water bottle-shaped cylindrical battery distinguishes this model from other models. The bikes are black with 26-inch wheels. Ancheer is printed on the downtube.

Recalled Ancheer E-Bike with water bottle shaped cylindrical battery Close up of water bottle shaped cylindrical battery Photos//CPSC

Anyone with the recalled e-bike should stop using it immediately and contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount. People can contact Ancheer toll-free at 888-661-1330 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, except on public holidays or by email at service@ancheer.shop.