Early morning rain will not ruin a beautiful Saturday

Some of the nicest weather in the past few weeks overtook Central Indiana today with a crystal clear sky spanning form start to finish. It was a milder day with temperatures in the mid 70s and a very comfortable dew point in the 40s! Wind out of the south helped us warm up much more than our chilly Thursday, but this will only be temporary as our next system approaches from the west.

Saturday will feature a few changes in our weather early in the day. We are watching a cold front approach the state overnight and with it will come clouds and rain. Rain will enter Central Indiana between 4-6am and will last for about 4 hours after the onset. Rainfall may be heavy at times and you could even hear a rumble of thunder. Luckily, this will be out of here before the end of the morning.

The remainder of Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool. By lunchtime, you would have no idea that it had rained earlier in the day. Despite the sunnier weather however, northerly winds behind the cold front will keep our temperature in check. It is likely that highs across the area will remain in the upper 60s with occasional breezes through the afternoon. A clear and cool evening with follow the day with low temperatures getting into the upper 40s.

Sunday will be another gorgeous day weather-wise and this time it may even be a bit warmer. A southerly wind will begin to pick up as a high pressure system shifts to our south during the day. If the Colts were in town it would be a great day for an open roof, but it will be equally as good to spend the day outside or in the backyard. Warmer weather will take us into the work week as well.