INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 2600 block of Brookside Avenue around 3:15 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.