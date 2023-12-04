Good morning! It is a chilly morning across central Indiana with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Skies are going to remain overcast through the morning commute for most locations around the state.

However, there is a storm system that will slide over southern Indiana this morning, and it will bring a shower chance for the southern tier of the state. This is a quick-moving system and should promptly move out of the area by midday. Around that time, the clouds will begin to break apart and skies should brighten up. Skies will turn partly cloudy as highs rise into the mid-40s this afternoon.

The break from showers is brief because we’re tracking another system that will impact the weather Tuesday. The low pressure system will dive down into the Ohio Valley tomorrow from the Upper Plains. Two rounds of precipitation will impact central Indiana, including a chance for a wintry mix for the Tuesday morning commute.

Temperatures will warm up enough tomorrow afternoon to turn the wintry mix to all rain showers. Scattered showers will continue through Tuesday evening and the area will begin to dry out by Wednesday.

Highs midweek will be seasonable at first, but a ridge is going to set up over the eastern half of the county during the second half of the week. It will help temperatures to rise above average with highs in the mid-50s through Saturday!