Early voting at satellite locations ends; thousands create record-breaking turnout

INDIANAPOLIS — The countdown to Election Day is on with a little more than 24 hours remaining. On Sunday, early voting at six satellite locations ended in Marion County.

Early voting began in Indiana on Oct. 6. Since then more than 211,000 Hoosiers have already cast their ballots in Marion County.

“I think it’s more about the historic nature of this election cycle. Folks are, they are very eager to cast their ballots this election cycle,” said Russll Hollis, deputy director of the Marion County Clerk’s Office.

Lucas Oil Stadium was transformed into a voting center; a total of 7,497 Hoosiers cast their ballots at the voting center between Saturday and Sunday.

There were a total of 56 express voting machines and eight electronic poll books that doubled the amount of equipment they have at any other location. It also cut the wait time for voters by 75%.

“We’ve never had a site this large with this much equipment in it. So, you see the convenience that it adds, is that voters are able to get much more quickly than they can at the other locations,” said Hollis.

Some simply had to take a break between the Colts game to pop over to the stadium and cast their ballots.

“We didn’t wait but probably 5-10 minutes. The line moved the entire time. We were going to go somewhere else, we looked at the wait time it said 25 minutes and it was probably 10 or 15 if that,” said first-time voter Hunter Ahredent.

He was lucky he didn’t have to wait hours like others, especially since it’s his first time voting in a presidential election.

“I think our generation is starting to vote a lot more. And the first-time voters I think can make a huge difference in voting. And I hope that more people are going to be first-time voters and vote this year,” said Ahredent.

Then you have those who made multiple trips just to avoid the long wait.

“The one on the south side–we went yesterday, and we waited about 45 minutes. And the line was terrible, so we decided to leave. Then we [saw] this was open so we started checking here to see if it’ll be quicker to come here and it seems to be a lot quicker,” said voter Jason Joubert.

One more opportunity for early voting remains at the City-County Building on Monday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

On Election Day there will 187 polling locations where Marion County residents can cast their ballots. For those voters, the clerk’s office had on final piece of advice.

“Bring your masks, bring your Indiana ID, and bring your patience,” said Hollis.