East side double shooting leaves one dead, one stable

INDIANAPOLIS – A double shooting has left one dead and one in stable condition on city’s East side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 2100 block of Lake Terrace West Drive. When they arrived at the scene, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced deceased.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information is released.