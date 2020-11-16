East side hit and run leaves two women at odds over who’s responsible

INDIANAPOLIS — A family is missing portions of their home after an overnight dispute between neighbors turned ugly.

There are two sides to every story and on Sunday evening, Jolynn Hoskins and Toya both told theirs.

Just before 1 a.m., Sunday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a hit and run on Flamingo Drive on the east side.

“The assailant ran her car into my house. And ran her car through my house,” said homeowner, Jolynn Hoskins.



Jolynn says there was a dispute between Toya and another woman inside the home. She says the situation erupted, Toya got mad, got in her car, then hit a pole before heading towards Jolynn’s house.

“When I got up, I was like is she about to run into my car, and as I saw her coming towards my house, I proceeded to walk backwards because I didn’t know,” said Hoskins.

The impact was so hard it left Hoskins with no front door, bricks scattered across the front porch and the doorbell feet away from where it should be.

But Toya, who was behind the wheel of the car that went into Hoskins’ home, says her side of the story doesn’t paint the same picture.

“As I’m trying to get in the car, the son comes running out to the car, opens up the door and that’s when my feet hits on the damn gas. And into the house and I just freaked out hit reverse, got scared and zoomed away,” said Toya.

Toya continued to explain what happened, saying friends of her and Hoskins’ were partying together throughout the day. The party then moved to Hoskins’ home. That’s when things took a turn.

“The son had got upset because when I came into the house to speak. I rubbed him and said, ‘Hey hon I’m back,’ and he just pushed me and knocked me back. (He) said, ‘Don’t touch me, I look at you like a man,’ and it started an argument,” said Toya.

Toya says it was an accident and she took responsibility by calling police and filing a report.

“You can see I’m not in jail. Made the report and everything. You see my lip and mouth got messed up from them doing that,” said Toya.

However, Hoskins is thankful her family is ok but is still shaken when she looks at the boards.

“I do feel like my home saved my life because I thought I was gonna die,” said Hoskins.

She and her family have not been displaced by the incident, but they are having problems heating their home as the front remain boarded up.

Police have not made any arrests but say they are still investigating. Both of the women are planning to file charges against one another.