INDIANAPOLIS — A popular east side restaurant is closing “for good” two days after reopening this week due to recent incidents that have led to police being called.

The owners of Fast Wok Chinese and Thai Food, a beloved restaurant that has served Thai food to the area for over 30 years, announced Friday night on Facebook that it is closing permanently after frequent phone calls to the police related to multiple fights and an alleged gun incident.

“We have been open two days. We have had 5 police calls. The last one caused us to lock our doors. an alleged gun incident. MAMA…thanks you for everything,” The Facebook post reads. “BUT.. believes she has had enough. Only two days open and violent incidents, fighting, arguing etc each and every day. IT NEVER USED TO BE THIS WAY. Sorry to pass on this bad news but she said she is closing for good.”

The popular restaurant reopened on Wednesday to long lines and much fanfare after Bungon ‘Mama’ Nettles, who owns the restaurant alongside her husband Gaylon Nettles, recovered from a stroke more than a year ago. The restaurant, located at 10116 E. Washington Street, was shut down for more than a year before briefly reopening this week.