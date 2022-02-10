INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police responded to a call on the east side about a shooting that left the victim in critical condition.

Officers were called out on a report of a person shot Thursday evening to the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue, on the city’s east side.

One person was found injured, and taken to the hospital. They are said to be in critical condition.

Police have not provided further details about the victim or the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.