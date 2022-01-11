East side shooting victim now listed in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — They victim of a shooting found on Indy’s east side Tuesday night is now listed in critical condition at the hospital.

IMPD responded to a call about a person shot just after 9 p.m. in the 4100 block of English Avenue.

One person was found injured from an apparent gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.

At this time no other information is available about the victim or if police have a suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call IMPD, or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.