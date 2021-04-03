Easter celebrations taking place at Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS — If you are looking for an Easter celebration to attend this weekend, Indy Parks is hosting several.

Indy Parks is encouraging familiues to enjoy Easter-themed activities at several locations. The activities taking place include:

Garfield Park is hosting the Gnome Away from Home until April 11. It will be closed on Easter. To purchase tickets, visit the Garfield Park Conservatory website.

Riverside Park is hosting an Easter celebration on April 3 at 11 a.m. near the family center area

Watkins Park is hosting an Easter celebration on April 3 at noon. People should register at indyparks.org.

All outdoor park spaces will be open from dawn to dusk on Easter. The Eagle Creek Park Earth Discovery Center, Eagle Creek Park Ornithology Center, and Southeastway Park Activity Center will be open. All other family centers, facilities, and nature centers will be closed.