INDIANAPOLIS — A new restaurant opening in Fountain Square could soon be your favorite destination for brunch food — any time of the day.

Chef Ricky Martinez

HI-FI is opening Easy Rider Diner in the space that formerly housed Pure Eatery at 1043 Virginia Avenue.

The brunch-inspired menu is full of American comfort food “bursting with the flavors of the Southwest,” and Chef Ricky Martinez of Delicia, Bocca, and Havana lore will be in charge of the kitchen.

“It’s been an exciting project to bring some of my favorite brunch recipes to life,” said Martinez.

The family-friendly restaurant will open on Thursday, October 13 and will have a full bar (with mimosa flights), a private dining area, and meeting space for large groups.

Besides perennial brunch favorites like chicken and waffles, eggs and bacon, and biscuits and gravy, Easy Rider will also some dishes with a Southwestern kick like chilaquiles a Cubano sandwich, and queso mac and cheese.

“We’re excited to bring a much needed down-home breakfast spot back to Fountain Square and thrilled to have Chef Ricky on board,” said HI-FI Partner Josh Baker.

The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday under the following hours:

Wednesdays: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursdays: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Saturdays: 9 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Sundays: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

You can keep up with the latest on its Instagram page or website.