INDIANAPOLIS — Several lanes of I-70 eastbound are blocked after a person was hit by a vehicle in connection to a crash that involved four vehicles.

It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue.

Vehicles are being diverted off to Rural Street exit.

Indiana State Police said two people total were sent to the hospital, including a person who was hit by a vehicle. That person was said to be in serious condition.

According to ISP, the person was hit while walking across the road after a crash that happened earlier.

This story is developing and will be updated.