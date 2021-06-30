Edinburgh drug bust includes more than 100 packets of THC-laced candy

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Edinburgh police are asking parents to keep an eye on their kids’ treats after a recent bust that included more than 100 packets of THC-laced candy made to look like “Nerds.”

“Your children could be out here eating candy they’re not even sure that if it’s THC laced or not,” said Edinburgh Police Chief Doyne Little.

Officers seized the illegal candy while serving a search warrant in the 400 block of E. Park Dr. Little said the investigation followed two months of community tips and surveillance. Investigators seized about six pounds of marijuana, 64 TCH vape pen cartridges and 104 packets of the TCH candies. All of the items were packaged and ready to sell, Little said.

48-year-old Gregg Miller and his daughter, 19-year-old Savanna Weddle, were both arrested on drug possession and dealing charges. Formal charges are expected to be misdemeanors because the amount of marijuana found is below the 10-pound felony threshold outlined by Indiana law.

According to court documents, Miller told police he purchased the items in Colorado then brought them back to sell in Indiana.

While THC edibles are not new to central Indiana, Little said his officers are seeing more of them lately during traffic stops and other runs. He recently responded to a 911 call where a man was having a bad reaction to THC candies made to look like Nerd Rope candy.

“He believed he was levitating, actually floating,” Little said. “He was seeing things that weren’t there. At one point he said, ‘I think I have a gun on me.’”

A few years ago, Bartholomew County authorities warned parents about Xanax-laced Sweet Tarts turning up among teenagers. So-called “Xanie-tarts” were later found in Greenfield as well, prompting more warnings to parents.

As of now, Little says there’s no evidence that illegal candies from the recent bust were sold to juveniles. However, he says his department currently has at least two other similar investigations underway. He wants to make sure parents are aware of the issue.

“The big thing is if you see candy packages in your kid’s backpack or in their room, look at it,” Little said. “Somewhere on there it’s going to say THC or medicated THC.”

While Little recognizes that marijuana and THC products are being legalized in more places around the country, he points out that it’s still illegal in Indiana.

“If you educate your children, they’re going to make their decision whether they’re going to try it or not anyway,” he continued. “But at least they’ll know.”