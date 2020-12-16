Edinburgh police arrest 2 following narcotics investigation

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Police arrested two people Thursday after a two-month long narcotics investigation in Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh Police Department said the arrests took place following a search in the 400 block of South Main Street on December 10. Officers met the suspects, Monica Glip and Shawn Park at the door and detained them while searching the property.

The department said while searching the property, officers found around 13 grams of methamphetamine on the kitchen table along with some marijuana. Police say Parks had about 79 grams of methamphetamine in a zipper bag inside his pants pocket. The department said officers found additional paraphernalia, syringes, prescription narcotics and marijuana inside the residence.

Park was charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Park was charged with dealing methamphetamine.