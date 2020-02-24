Edna Martin Christian Center receives $1.4 million in grant money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The second phase of redevelopment will soon launch at the Edna Martin Christian Center's second location, the Leadership and Legacy Campus.

The launch is thanks in part to two major grants awarded to the center.

On Monday, U.S. Representative Andre Carson and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett are expected to announce the grants and what the money will fund.

The first - an $800,000 Community Economic Development grant - will be used to expand the campus kitchen to serve more than 300 kids and seniors every day.

This grant will also improve two acres of land to lease to Edna Martin Christian Center's employer partner, Piper Logistics.

The second grant - a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant - will be used to create the Community Solutions and Entrepreneurship Center and Henry Blair Farm infrastructure.

The center says the investment will be used to expand food access, offer quality child care and early-education programs, introduce living wage jobs, and help launch or strengthen community-led development projects and businesses efforts.

When redevelopment is completed, the Leadership and Legacy Campus is expected to serve 800 kids, seniors and families.