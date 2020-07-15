Education conference addresses racism in the classroom

INDIANAPOLIS — Teachers are learning how to be anti-racist in their classrooms As part of the 2020 Indiana University education conference.

Wednesday’s keynote speaker was Ibram Kendi, a professor of humanities at Boston University and an author of a New York Times best-selling book called How to be an Antiracist. He answered questions from educators around our state about race in the classroom.

He gave them lots of advice like how to talk with students about race, what kind of books they can read and how teachers themselves can understand what it means to be antiracist.

“To be antiracist is to recognize that racial inequity and to recognize that the cause of it is bad policy, and then to be a part of the movement to challenge those policies,” Kendi said.

The conference continues Thursday with more talks about race and equity including a conversation about COVID-19 and how it connects to education and civil rights.