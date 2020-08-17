Beyond the March introducing new e-learning hub

INDIANAPOLIS – Each day, more students are heading back to school. Many of them are at home e-learning as the pandemic rolls on. Parents struggling to figure out their work schedules along with their child’s learning schedule now have a new program that can help.

Beyond the March is a local non-profit specializing in bringing about change in the city’s youth. Now, a new educational tool sponsored by the organization aims to help parents find some balance while kids are e-learning.

FOX59 spoke with Marvin Reynolds, the program’s executive director, about it.

For more on Beyond the March, and its mission, head to the following link: Beyond the March Indy