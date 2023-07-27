INDIANAPOLIS — After school programs at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, registration is open for the 2023-2024 school year.

After-school programs for the school year begin at the five facility-based clubs on Monday, Aug. 14.

For a membership fee of $25 for the entire school year, eligible kids ages 5 to 18 will receive homework help, a daily snack/meals, health and wellness education, and mentorship

opportunities.

Based on individual Club sites, programs will be available Monday to Friday starting from 2:30 – 9 p.m.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis facility-based school year programming includes:

Finish Line Boys & Girls Club:

3870 N. Post Road Monday – Friday from 3 – 7 p.m. for all ages Monday – Thursday from 3 – 9 p.m. for teens during the school year



Keenan-Stahl Boys & Girls Club:

1949 E. Troy Avenue Monday – Friday from 3 – 7 p.m. for all ages Monday – Thursday from 3 – 9 p.m. for teens during the school year



LeGore Boys & Girls Club:

5228 W. Minnesota Street Monday – Friday from 2:30 – 7 p.m. for all ages Monday – Thursday from 2:30 – 9 p.m. for teens during the school year



Lilly Boys & Girls Club:

801 S. State Street Monday – Friday from 3 – 7 p.m. for all ages Monday – Thursday from 3 – 9 p.m. for teens during the school year



Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club:

2310 30th Street Monday – Friday from 3 – 7 p.m. for all ages Monday – Thursday from 3 – 9 p.m. for teens ages 14-18 during the school year



“As we look ahead to the start of the school year, we are excited to be able to give our Club kids the tools they need to succeed both in and outside the classroom,” CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis Maggie A. Lewis said in the release. “While our Clubs provide a safe place for kids to spend their after-school hours, we also have the unique opportunity to be part of the solution for expanding their access to high-quality, in-person instruction and helping set kids on a path to success.”