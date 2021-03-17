Carmel Clay schools remaining in hybrid model for remainder of school year

CARMEL, Ind. — Students with Carmel Clay Schools will be remaining in their hybrid schedule for the remainder of the school year.

School officials made the announcement Wednesday following an evaluation of how to return students to everyday learning. School administrators said several factors went into the decision, class size, social distancing concerns, and transportation issues.

Class size and balance

For class size, administrators said they were not able to combine students while keeping classes balanced.

We had very minimal opportunities to change student schedules to better balance classes and keep students with their current teachers.

Social distancing

School administrators said at the high school, the current average lunch period has approximately 560 students. Combining students would result in 1100-1200 in each of 4 lunch periods, requiring expansion into other areas of the building to create 3-6 feet of distance.

Transportation

Administrators said combining students would over-crowd buses that already have a shortage of drivers. This would potentially result in a delay at the start of school and returning students home.

Moving forward

The school district plans to return to full-time, every day learning in the fall. They are working with the medical community and will follow safety precautions moving forward.

We are sorry for any additional stress or pressure this process has put on our students, staff, and families. We appreciate the feedback we have received from our school community from all sides. We will continue to communicate in real-time as this pandemic environment evolves and eventually comes to an end. Thank you for your patience, kindness and support through these complex and difficult times.