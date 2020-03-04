Eastern Hancock Schools to close for 2nd day due to illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind.-- Eastern Hancock Schools will remain closed Thursday due to a variety of illnesses.

Classes were canceled Wednesday after the district experienced high absence and illness numbers due to bronchitis, strep throat, Influenza A and Influenza B.

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials decided to have the schools remained closed Thursday as crews continue to clean buildings and buses. Thursday will be an eLearning day for students.

Tonight on FOX59 News, you'll hear from a mother about why she supports the decision as well as a nurse practitioner who says she's seeing more than five flu cases per day.