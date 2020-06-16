Educators take part in webinar for reopening guidance from state commissioner

INDIANAPOLIS – We’re another week closer to the start of school and educators are working around the clock to figure out what that the “new normal” will look like for students.

Each week, the Indiana Department of Education is hosting weekly webinars for school leaders to gain insight on some of their top questions.

“I firmly believe that the best thing for our students is to get them back into the classroom,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box. “We need to do this not just for their educational development, but for their physical, their social and their mental well-being.”

Dr. Box joined the weekly webinar for school leaders with State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick to help guide big decisions that need to be made.

“You’re asking yourself, ‘how can we possibly do this?’ There’s no one-size-fits-all solution because it will depend on your district, your need and your resources,” Box added.

McCormick stated that some school leaders are asking for consistency, but she says that can’t happen.

“They want one school to do the same as the other school, they want the start dates to be the same, they want the expectations to be the same, they want the schedules to be the same,” said McCormick, “We did not go that route for a lot of reasons. Our goal like many of you was to get open, now that will look different from district to district but that was our charge.”

If they haven’t already, soon your child’s school district will be sending out their plans to parents, like the International School of Indiana. The school plans to open in the fall with traditional learning with an emphasis on social distancing and reducing classroom-to-classroom movement in the building.

“Parents should know where they should call or where they should e-mail to notify that a student is positive with COVID-19,” said Box.

When asked what happens if a child or faculty member contracts the virus, Dr. Box says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines recommend schools close two to five days, but that’s not set in stone.

“We would not recommend closing an entire district based on cases in a single school,” stated Box. “Those widespread closings should be more warranted if you’re seeing a significant amount of community transmission in schools, multiple school buildings with multiple students that are sick.”

Regular testing for staff or students is not recommended. However, wearing masks and frequent hand washing are. The state is buying two million masks to give to districts to make that happen.

“Face coverings are probably the best way along with social distancing for you to protect your students, your staff and your faculty,” said Box. “So many times students will go straight from being in band or physical ed or whatever activity they have been in to going to eat. Really, it is washing their hands that’s going to be one of the biggest things that will help and protect them.”

Many school leaders wanted to know how to regulate these rules on the school bus. Dr. Box strongly suggests that students wear their masks, have assigned seats and buses are disinfected after every run.

“I know you’re already at capacity and adding additional routes or limiting the number of students on a bus at one time can be very, very difficult,” said Box.

It will be critical for parents to keep kids home, if they are sick, but if a student is showing symptoms of COVID there will be a specific area in the nurse’s office for isolation. Dr. Box stressed that the influenza immunization will be critical this year.

“We know that most young people who get COVID-19 are going to do extremely well. In fact, only a very small percentage of them will get sick. Less than 6% of our cases in the state of Indiana and really only 2% of cases statewide have been identified in children,” Box added.

The State Department of Health is hiring a school liaison to educate school nurses during this process.

Click here to read the Indiana Department of Education’s IN-CLASS guidance as districts finalize the reopening plans for the fall semester.