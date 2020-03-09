Hickory Elementary School in Avon closed 2 weeks after student tests positive for Coronavirus; all Avon schools closed Monday

AVON, Ind. — Avon Community School Corporation has announced the closure of Hickory Elementary School for two weeks–Monday March 9 through Friday March 20–after notification by the Hendricks County Health Department that a student from Hickory Elementary tested positive for COVID-19/Coronavirus. Additionally, all schools in the district will be closed Monday, March 9th, with students participating in an e-Learning day.

According to the statement, the health department received the positive test result late Sunday evening, and “because this information just became available, we believe it is prudent to exercise our option to have an e-Learning day on Monday, March 9th for the entire school district.”

The statement indicated that, although it is not required, the state health commissioner and Hendricks County Health Department recommended that Hickory Elementary School be closed for two weeks through Friday, March 20th. “It is our intent to provide our Hickory students with ongoing learning opportunities, which may include e-learning and other experiences. Hickory students and staff will be able to return on Monday, April 6th, following Spring Break,” according to the statement.

Questions should be directed to the Hendricks County Health Department at 317-745-9222.