Indiana expands childcare options for Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS — E-learning labs are in high demand as schools go virtual and parents return to work. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order designed to help.

It allows organizations and unlicensed homes to oversee virtual students.

“We’re here to do everything we can to help our families,” said Avachino Reeves, the Director of Resource Development and Marketing at the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis.

Right now, that need includes providing a place for kids to attend school online. Not every Hoosier home has internet and some parents have to go to work.

“We can give those parents a little bit of relief knowing that while they are at work, their kids are at a safe environment with people who care about them, people who are going to work with them,” said Reeves.

The Governor’s Executive Order allows school corporations to contract with organizations to operate these e-learning labs. The Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis is offering their services to about 100 e-learning K-12 students so far.

“If we are in a position where we hit max capacity we just have to look at partnering with other organizations and other programs who have space so we can see what we can do for our kids and their families,” said Reeves.

Local YMCAs are also providing virtual labs.

“They are free to any students in grades 6-12 regardless if they are members or enrolled in any other YMCA programming,” said Jamie Rhodman, the Association Youth Empowerment Director for the YMCA of Indianapolis.

Neither the BGC nor the YMCA could give an exact amount on how much these programs would cost their organizations, but they do need to spend money on staff and resources to keep students safe from COVID-19.

“Extra hand sanitizing, hand washing stations, face coverings, we’re continuously checking and checking and cleaning and cleaning,” explained Reeves.

“There are 15 minutes between time blocks that is reserved specifically for like cleaning and sanitizing the area,” added Rhodman.

The governor‘s order also allows Hoosiers to oversee e-learning in their homes for up to ten students and they don’t need to be a licensed childcare center to do it.

“We really don’t know the calendar as far as when this may end or when kids may go back to school but again,” said Reeves. “It’s about what can we do right now to help our families and our young people.”