IPS decreases amount of students using IndyGo buses to get to school

INDIANAPOLIS– Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) announced it will scale back the number of students who will ride IndyGo buses as their daily mode of transportation for the 2021-22 school year.

In April, the IPS board approved a plan to have approximately 600 students ride the IndyGo buses, saying 90% of them would have a shorter journey time than using their current school bus.

Now, IPS says roughly 200 students in grades 10-12 will be part of the first year of IndyGo riders. This number does not include high school students who opt-in for the 2021-22 school year.

IPS said the decision was made to accommodate IndyGo’s capacity on specific routes and stops. Operator shortages also played a role in the decision.

“IndyGo is committed to quality, on-time service for all of our passengers, including IPS students and the other high school students who have been using our system over the last several years,” said Carrie Black, IndyGo spokesperson. “Like many transit agencies nationwide, COVID-19 impacted our operator workforce. As we work to recruit and rebuild those levels, we want to be mindful about where and when we introduce a concentrated number of passengers to the system at one time.”

Officials say the smaller group will ensure the program is implemented successfully. Projections show savings from the program fall in the lower range of the $200,000 to $1 million initial potential savings projections, according to IPS.

Officials hope to increase the number of IndyGo riders each year.

All students using IndyGo will have unlimited access to IndyGo’s full network at no direct cost to them or their families through the summer of 2022.