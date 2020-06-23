IPS to hold in-person board meeting with restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS – Tonight, IPS parents, teachers and staff will come together in person for a board meeting, but there will be several restrictions in place to keep everyone safe.

The Agenda Review Session will take place in person in the boardroom at the John Morton-Finney Center for Educational Services, 120 E. Walnut St., at 6PM Tuesday night. The Board Action Session is scheduled for Thursday, June 25.

The meetings are open to the public. However, the following safety measures will be strictly enforced:

Limit of 50 people, including Board members, essential IPS staff, and the public

Public comment will only be accepted electronically through the online portal

Social distancing seating arrangements

Mandatory face masks, except for board members or anyone presenting

Those attending the meeting must provide their own face masks.

Both meetings will be livestreamed online for the media and public through the district’s website.

Due to limited seating, registration for public attendance is required for both meetings. Click HERE to register for the Agenda Review Session. Click HERE to register for the Board Action Session.