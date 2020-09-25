IU professor creates special masks for student musicians

BLOOMINGTON – Colleges are still working to figure out how to hold different classes while keeping thousands of students and staff safe from the coronavirus. This includes student musicians. The issue in question: how can they be protected when playing their instruments?

FOX59 spoke with Tom Walsh, a professor with IU’s Jacobs School of Music, and his mother, Julie Walsh. Together, they created a special mask musicians can wear, designed to allow them to play while keeping those around them safe.

For more information on the masks including how to make them, properly operate them or a demonstration on their use, head to the following link: https://sites.google.com/view/windinstrumentmasks/home