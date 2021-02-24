Johnson County superintendents send letter to Governor Holcomb in hopes of getting educators vaccinated

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – School superintendents are coming together to request that the state prioritize educators when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Monday, students are back in class at Indian Creek Middle and High Schools.

“It’s almost a restart to the year,” said Tim Edsell the Superintendent of the Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation.

COVID-19 cases are trending down in Johnson County, and that makes Edsell excited to get back to some sense of normalcy, but safety is still a top priority.

“To have that vaccination available and to prioritize it for our teachers will provide a more comfortable level and assurance that they’re safe also,” Edsell added.

Edsell is one of the six superintendents in Johnson County to send this letter to Governor Eric Holcomb.

“We as school leaders in Johnson county are respectfully requesting that the Governor would prioritize our educators,” said Edsell.

The letter says, now that Johnson County returned to yellow and students are back in class, “We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the anxiety and fear that this decision brings to our educators.”

Edsell added, “Let’s make sure we have the vaccinations for our high impact people of our elderly, but at the same time we know that education just like in the medical field they are doing some incredible work, and we want them safe.”

Governor Eric Holcomb and state health leaders have said the state will continue prioritizing those at the biggest risk of death and hospitalization until the state receives more vaccine doses.

“When the supply is there, I hope they turn out in droves to get vaccinated,” said Holcomb during this weekly briefing.

Edsell and the other Johnson County superintendents appreciate the guidance they’ve received so far, however, prioritizing educators, they say would bring relief to those who have been working around the clock.

“We know that it is so important that our students are being taught in person by our teachers,” said Edsell.

Teachers in surrounding states like Illinois, Ohio and Michigan are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.