New year, new look: International School of Indiana focuses on safety measures before reopening

INDIANAPOLIS – Virtual or in-person instruction? That’s the big decision school administrators are weighing right now.

As we inch closer to the start of school, the International School of Indiana is just one of many keeping on track to open their facilities.

We got a first look at the steps that are being taken to keep everyone safe.

“We look at reopening as essential to what we do,” said Elizabeth Head, the Head of School for the International School of Indiana.

Head and her team created a reopening plan with the help from schools from around the world.

“As a community, this is uncomfortable,” she explained. “It’s uncomfortable for the world, it’s uncomfortable for families, it’s uncomfortable for every school.”

Reopening safely and in person was her goal, which means things must change. That starts with a focus on the cleaning crew.

“That would come in and clean our buildings and now be our full-time cleaning staff, so we know the level of cleaning happening here is the same that’s happening inside of the hospital,” Head added.

You’ll find a COVID-only treatment room for students or staff that show symptoms. The school nurse is now a certified as a contact tracer to isolate those who may become infected.

For teacher Geoffrey Peate, this is his new normal. He has to make sure that all the desks in his room are six feed apart. It’s not ideal, but he says it’s his job to build the best environment he can for his students.

“Making sure the students aren’t overwhelmed with not just the academics that’s happening, but the embracing of the new environment, a new scenario,” said Peate.

For those families who are sticking to remote learning for now, the school purchased technology to help.

“It’s a camera that follows the teacher or whoever you want it to follow in the classroom and wherever the teacher goes the camera goes with that person and the audio is amplified as well,” said Head.

She’s looking forward to a new year and a new look.

“Whatever that looks like to help children learn, but to be safe at the same time means we’re going to need to be very flexible,” she added.

International School of Indiana returns to class on August 11. They do have a plan in place to return to virtual learning if needed but are hoping to meet students in-person.