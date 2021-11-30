Pike Twp. Equity Council member resigns over continued teacher contract negotiation struggles

INDIANAPOLIS — Schools in MSD of Pike Township had a remote learning day for the fifth time this semester Tuesday because of teacher callouts.

According to a Pike Township spokesperson, 115 staff members called out forcing the district to have four schools go to remote learning.

This as negotiations between the Pike Classroom Teacher’s Association and Pike School Board continue over new teacher contracts.

Throughout the last few months, we have seen several rallies in support of teachers. In the newest showing of support, a member of the Pike Equity Council has stepped down. Deb Dunlevy said she could no longer be on the council because school leadership did not represent the equity they spoke of when dealing with teacher contracts.

”We need to be first and foremost to be investing in our teachers, otherwise our equity goals have no chance,” Dunlevy said.

She sent her resignation to Pike Superintendent Dr. Flora Reichanadter on Monday, in part she said, “I cannot see any purpose in continuing to attend meetings and discuss equity initiatives that are doomed to failure through a lack of commitment to the kind of self-reflective and highly trained teachers and staff that we need to implement them.”

”It is very hard not to feel hypocritical, right? To sit and talk about equity in our district knowing we have these employees who are underpaid,” Dunlevy said.

She said she doesn’t know every detail of the ongoing contract negotiations but has talked to several teachers she said are more informed.

”They just feel disrespected,” Dunlevy said.

The disrespect, she said, is leading to teachers resigning.

”I personally know several who have already left,” Dunlevy said.

The same goes for Jennifer Rubenstein, a concerned parent, who said she recently had a teacher text her saying she was resigning after more than a decade at Pike to take a higher paying job elsewhere.

”That is really a shame, she is a wonderful teacher,” Rubenstein said.

This week Rubenstein said she submitted a list of concerns to the school board and other state and city leaders highlighting issues she said Pike Township employees have told her about.

”There seems to be a much deeper ravine than just the teacher pay,” she said. “It’s also about equity, it’s about respect, it’s about dignity.”

The concerns detailed issues with teacher and bus drivers including pay, the need for additional classroom books, extra help for teachers and more.

Rubenstein and Dunlevy both said something needs to be done.

”And that’s what we want, the board to give us an answer. What is their plan?” Rubenstein said.

For now, the contract negotiations between the school and the PTSA are in limbo as they wait for a mediator from the state.

In response to a request for an interview, a Pike Township Schools spokesperson sent this statement:

“Our equity council does critical work and it is always disheartening to lose a passionate member. As a district, we value our educators and staff and are committed to working toward a fair and responsible resolution. Teacher contract negotiations have moved into mediation and we are awaiting dates to be set. We are eager to move forward and will continue to follow the process, negotiate in good faith, and work toward short and long-term solutions that will allow us to make significant advancements in employee compensation.”

The Pike spokesperson also said they have negotiated new pay raises that will go before the school board for a vote in December.

“We implemented an attendance based Operations and Retention Stipend that will allow drivers to earn an extra $400, awarded a $500 stipend that was paid to all drivers today, Tuesday, November 30, and recommended raises that will go before the board this month, and when approved be paid retroactively to the beginning of this school year.”