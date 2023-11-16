UPLAND, Ind. — Taylor University announced a five-year plan that will include more than $100 million in investments in upgrading its Upland campus.

The announcements come a year after “Taylor Thrives” five-year strategic plan. The plan lays the framework for infusing more than $100 million into capital improvement projects throughout the campus, of which $70 million is already in progress.

According to a release, Taylor received a $250,000 community planning grant that allowed

the University to bring together local leaders and conduct a strategic planning process to identify areas of economic growth for the community.

The 45,000-square-foot academic facility, anticipated to open Aug. 2024, will be home to Taylor’s award-winning Film and Media Arts program. It will also house the University’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. This Taylor Thrives initiative will offer every incoming first-year student, regardless of major, the opportunity to earn a minor or certificate in Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Renovations of the Nussbaum Science Center will begin next month, resulting in a first-class training facility for Taylor’s future School of Nursing. Pending accreditation approval, the nursing program will begin accepting students for the 2024-25 academic year.

A recent nearly $2 million grant from the Don Wood Foundation has provided funding for

enhancing Taylor’s engineering facilities. The University renovated the Rupp Communications

Arts Center last summer and has plans to renovate the Reade Liberal Arts Center.

A complete, full renovation of Hodson Dining Commons is also underway, including the construction of a 650-seat event center with outdoor dining and gathering spaces overlooking Taylor Lake. The Hodson expansion and addition of a new food venue near the University’s library will double the school’s dining capacity.

Taylor also broke ground last week on new apartment-style housing for upper-level and graduate students at the residential village.

Taylor will also have a new look at the front of its campus. A new 20,000+-square-foot admissions and alums office will welcome visitors and students to campus.

Finally, Taylor’s athletic facilities will also be given upgrades. The University plans to renovate Odle Arena and continue construction on the Stillman Fieldhouse.