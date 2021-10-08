Vincennes University grows accessible education with additional scholarships to students

VINCENNES, Ind. — Newly admitted students in 2022-23 at Vincennes University will receive up to $2,500 per year after VU President Chuck Johnson announced additional scholarships to make education more accessible for students and families.

The decision came during a meeting of the Board of Trustees on Monday.

Vincennes University is currently the lowest-priced college in Indiana, and it recently reduced the cost of campus living by 28 percent through the Residential Opportunity Scholarships. The university is working to try and reach a goal of an 83 percent retention rate with their students, having made it to 82 percent in 2019.

“The University is committing significant human and financial capital to retention efforts,” said Rick Kribs, assistant provost of curriculum and instruction, in a press release. “We have a large interdepartmental representation on the Retention Committee, and there are well over 100 employees dedicated to retention efforts at the University. From a financial standpoint, we have significant investments in learning support services labs and tutoring labs, we have grant funding through TRIO programs, we have the Student Success Center, and all the various programs that have spawned from that, producing well over $1 million of investment into these efforts.”