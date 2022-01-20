What schools are growing in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Education released the latest enrollment data Thursday, showing a slight increase across Indiana schools. However, Indiana schools have yet to return to pre-pandemic enrollment levels.

The data shows 1.120.077 students are currently enrolled in Indiana schools for the 2021-2022 school year. While this is an increase from 2020-2021 school year, it is not back to the pre-pandemic enrollment numbers.

“I think that we’re still in a very challenging time for Indiana schools,” said Holly Lawson with the Indiana Department of Education. “You visit Indiana at any school in the state, and we’re definitely not back to normal yet.”

However, the department is encouraged by an increase in Kindergarten enrollment. For the 2021-2022 school year, 83,209 children were enrolled in Kindergarten. This is roughly a 5% increase in enrollment from the 2020-2021 school year and about 1% more students than were enrolled during the 2018-2019 school year.

“Families are enrolling their kids in school for the first time largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lawson. “So we’re really optimistic with the increased enrollment in Indiana schools that more kids are getting enrolled, more kids are back in school and more kids are learning.”

You can see how your child’s school is doing in the chart below.