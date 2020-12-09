Effect of childhood screen time into adulthood

Many parents report worrying about the amount of time kids are spending in front of screens.

A recent report by the University of Colorado Boulder is hoping to alleviate some of those fears.

Researchers found parental restrictions do very little to shape tech use in adulthood. They said concerns over widespread and long lasting tech addiction may be overblown.

People behind the study suggested it may be more important to focus on how kids are using their screen time instead.

“If during this pandemic, your kids are using devices more that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are going to be a heavy user of technology ten years down the road,” said researcher Stephanie Mollborn. “If they are using that game to find a way to interact with their friends during a pandemic,there’s a real developmental purpose there.”

Researchers and doctors point out the report should not be a green light for all-night gaming.

Medical experts say there are still plenty of reasons to restrict screen time like focusing on improving mental and physical health.