MATEHUALA, MEXICO — Eight Frankfort residents died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Sunday morning while traveling in northeastern Mexico.

A local fire department in Matehuala responded to reports of an accident and vehicle fire. Upon arrival, authorities found two vehicles, one tractor and one truck carrying a trailer that was reportedly on fire.

As of six p.m., the number of confirmed deaths is listed as eight. Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker said he believes that is the final total number.

“We have lost 8 of our family members, friends and Frankfort residents. Please keep the family in your prayers. Very sad situation,” said Chief Shoemaker. “We need to honor their memory and ensure the families get the answers regarding the cause of the crash.”

The deceased have been identified as Maria Cuevas, Joelyn Mejia Garcia, Jesus Mejia Garcia, Guadalupe Garcia, Fernando Garcia, Jesus Angeles, Blanca Guzman and her 1-month baby, Gabriel.

Jocelyn Mejia Garcia, 11, attended Suncrest Elementary and Jesus Mejia Garcia, 14, attended Frankfort High School.

“Our hearts ache for the family here in the City of Frankfort. The Community Schools of Frankfort will have grief counselors available to support friends, teachers and classmates of Jocelyn and Jesus beginning tomorrow, April 17,” reads a statement posted on the Frankfort Police Department’s Facebook page.

Chief Shoemaker confirmed that Mexican officials are working with United States officials to investigate the cause of the crash.