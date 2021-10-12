Eins, Zwei, Drei! German Fest downtown surrounds Mass Ave with German heritage

INDIANAPOLIS — This past Saturday, the Athenaeum Foundation put on it’s 13th annual German Fest downtown Indianapolis.

This year, German Fest guests were required to be either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of having received a negative test within 72 hours of the festival.

Marianne Isaacs, Controller for the Athenaeum Foundation, has been working with the foundation since 2007. Although she is not required by employment to work German Fest, she volunteers every year anyways.

“I just love all of the people,” Isaacs said. “People coming in, and they just can’t wait for the event.”

Marianne was exactly right. The energy was high at this year’s fest and so many locals were showing off their German pride in traditional German garments and their large mugs of ice cold beer from local vendors.

The highlighted event of German Fest each year is the Wiener dog races. Dogs compete in heats until there is a final winner. The dogs must be a pure-bred dachshund to enter.

We were able to catch up with one of the racers, Alvin. Alvin is a 13-year-old Dachshund and was a first-year-racer. His parents were very proud of him that he was able to compete this year. Congrats Alvin!

To learn more about this year’s festivities and see how you can have fun next year, visit the Athenaeum Foundation’s website.