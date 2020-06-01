Election 2020: Hoosiers prepare for June 2nd Primary

INDIANAPOLIS — Election officials are reminding Indiana residents to vote in the June 2nd Presidential Primary Election.

On the eve of Election Day, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson said Hoosiers can go to IndianaVoters.com to look up which candidates will be on their ballot.

Voters can also find information on their polling location and contact information for their county election office.

Officials said all jurisdictions of the state will hold elections on Tuesday, June 2, and voters will be required to enter their county of residence, name and date of birth to access their personal information.

“I invite all Hoosier voters to visit our website to educate themselves on who they’ll be voting for and where they’ll be voting,” said Secretary Lawson. “Though we will observe common-sense social distancing, in-person voting will continue as planned. An informed electorate is the key to a successful democracy so I encourage all voters to take advantage of the resources available on IndianaVoters.com.”

According to Lawson, counties have been equipped with PPE including gloves, face masks, hand sanitizer, and other sterilization tools.

Lawson said poll workers have been trained to keep polling places clean and will be monitoring social activity closely, and voters are urged to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

More information from the Indiana Secretary of State:

Hoosiers may also call the toll free Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE to speak directly to a representative for information, polling locations and to file grievances. Staff will be on hand to answer calls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Election Day.

Voters may also visit in.gov/sos for additional information, including information regarding Indiana’s photo ID law. Indiana’s photo ID law requires every voter to present a government issued ID before casting their vote at the polls. For more information on Photo ID go to in.gov/sos/elections.