Elective medical procedures can soon resume in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Some Hoosiers may soon get the relief they need. Governor Eric Holcomb announced the state will begin allowing hospitals to schedule elective surgeries starting on April 22.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says hospitals should take into account their personal protective equipment (PPE) levels and their availability of open beds before committing to allowing surgeries to take place at their facilities. Indiana University (IU) Health says they are working with Governor Holcomb to come up with a plan for making this possible at their hospitals.

“Going forward if we do see a surge, or if we let things up and we increase again, it may be time as a hospital system, or network, or region that we need to lock this back down again for a little bit,” warns Dr. Box.

PPE usage has been behind the move to ban elective surgeries until now. Damaris Contreras has had to put off a colonoscopy and iron infusions for anemia. Her daughter was supposed to have three teeth removed.

“She has one that’s in the sinus cavity that’s a little more delicate,” explains Contreras talking about her daughter Sierra. “The longer it stays, the more troublesome it’s going to become.”

Her fears now turn to her daughter’s future procedure. She is in the Perry Township school system, and Contreras says Sierra is supposed to go back to school in mid-July. With the pushback, along with a six-week recovery time, she may not be allowed to try out for fall sports teams or sing in her choir.