INDIANAPOLIS – Early Saturday morning, a two-story home was engulfed in flames and smoke.

Fire crews were dispatched at 6:51 a.m. Saturday morning to 45 N Chester Ave. on a report of heavy fire and smoke from the rear of a home.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, heavy winds pushed fire throughout the balloon frame construction of the home. At 7:24 a.m., the fire was reported on all floors, the crawl space, and the attic. The fire was under control at 9:23 a.m. Responders left the scene at 10:15 a.m.

A husband and wife who lived in the home escaped through the front door after they smelled smoke in the dining room area.

While no injuries were reported, occupants did report electrical issues inside of the home. The cause was ruled electrical by IFD.

“Firefighters made a well-coordinated attack on the fire – keeping exposure damage to a minimum,” said Rita L. Reith, Battalion Chief/Director of Media Relations MPIO. “However, high winds pushed the fire into multiple void spaces throughout.”