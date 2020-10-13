Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody treatment put on hold

INDIANAPOLIS — A COVID-19 antibody treatment trial by Eli Lilly has been paused because of a potential safety concern, according to the The New York Times.

The Times reported that emails from government officials were sent Tuesday to researchers at testing sites requesting the pause after reported illnesses from trial volunteers.

A spokesperson from Eli Lilly, provided the following statement to FOX59:

Safety is of the utmost importance to Lilly. We are aware that, out of an abundance of caution, the ACTIV-3 independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) has recommended a pause in enrollment. The trial, evaluating Lilly’s investigational neutralizing antibody as a treatment for COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study.

The trial is sponsored by several branches of the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Veterans Affairs, and The Times reports the emails from multiple officials told researchers to stop adding volunteers to the study out of an “abundance of caution.”