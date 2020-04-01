Eli Lilly offers drive-thru coronavirus testing to essential business employees, vulnerable population

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. —Eli Lilly and Company announced they will expand drive-thru coronavirus testing to two new groups of higher-risk individuals: workers in businesses deemed essential by the State of Indiana who have regular public contact as part of their job and people in the community showing symptoms who are vulnerable to severe complications of the virus.

The expansion begins April 1 at Lilly’s downtown corporate headquarters.

Qualifying essential business workers include grocery store employees, food preparation and delivery workers, those delivering social services directly to the public, and elder-care and day-care workers, among others.

Lilly says the goal of this expanded testing is to focus on these people who come into extensive contact with the public in order to decrease community transmission.

Essential business workers will need a COVID-19 testing order from a physician that also documents they are essential workers whose job requires regular public contact.

People included in the vulnerable population category are those who are 65 or older and showing symptoms or those under 65 with a serious underlying illness such as chronic lung disease, a serious heart condition, immunocompromised patients (including those undergoing cancer treatment), and those with uncontrolled serious medical conditions (including diabetes, liver disease and renal failure).

Everyone needs an order for COVID-19 testing from a physician, and those under 65 should have the physician document the underlying condition(s) on the order.

Lilly will also continue to offer testing to eligible health care workers and first responders in our community and will continue to support the Indiana State Department of Health through laboratory testing of samples obtained in hospitals.

Lilly’s drive-through COVID-19 testing site is not available to members of the public beyond the groups described here.

You can visit this website for more information on specific requirements for testing, registration instructions and call center hours. Individuals must meet the criteria and have an appointment in order to be tested. There is no charge for the testing.

Since Lilly first opened the drive-thru testing facility on March 23, they have tested 6,000 people.

About half of those people are patients who were sampled at hospitals and sent in partnership with the ISDH and the other half were patients tested at the facility.