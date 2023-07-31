ELWOOD, Ind. — The Elwood community will honor slain police officer Noah Shahnavaz one year after he died in the line of duty.

The ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. in front of the Elwood Police Department located at 1505 S B Street. A one-mile stretch of Indiana 37 south of the intersection with Indiana 13 will be named in his honor.

The city is asking everyone in attendance to wear a blue or Noah shirt.

On July 31, 2022, the 24-year-old Elwood officer conducted a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m. near State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County. The suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II, exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking Shahnavaz at least once.

Responding officers conducted life-saving measures until EMS could arrive. Shahnavaz was flown to an Indianapolis hospital, where he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Boards was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and resisting law enforcement. He is scheduled for trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 3 in January 2025.

Shahnavaz served in the Elwood Police Department for 11 months. In addition, Shahnavaz was a U.S. Army veteran.