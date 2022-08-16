ELWOOD, Ind. — After Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed after pulling over a vehicle, the city is making sure their officers are a little safer.

On Monday, the Elwood Board of Works and Public Safety approved the department to buy bulletproof windshields for their patrol vehicles. The approval comes after one of their officers was killed when he was shot through the windshield and driver’s side window.

When Officer Shahnavaz pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North in Madison County, a court document said he was shot to death while still inside his patrol car. The windshield and driver’s side window were damaged by gunfire.

The Madison County Prosecutor asked the county council for an additional $50,000 for the 2023 budget in anticipation of filing the death penalty against the suspect, Carl Roy Webb Boards II.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor is hosting a news conference to make an announcement about the case,